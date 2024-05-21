Tayside and Fife charity receives donation to help support children in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity which supports children in hospitals around Tayside and Fife has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Dundee branch.

The Sunshine Box received an £850 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help fund new toy boxes and iPads for children in hospital in the Tayside and Fife area.

The Sunshine Box is a charity that aims to raise funds for toy boxes at hospitals around Tayside and Fife. The project started as a simple donation drive to collect Easter eggs for the children at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and quickly grew into a registered Scottish Charity that supplies gifts to over 30 different toy boxes in hospitals in the area. The charity was officially founded in August 2016. The toy boxes are regularly filled with brand new toys, books and games for children aged up to 16 years who may be undergoing painful and frightening procedures. The children can choose a gift to make the difficult and daunting experience of being in hospital more comfortable.

The charity was nominated to receive a donation by one of the branch’s customer consultants and colleagues are also running a collection for colouring books, pens and pencils, craft materials, play doh, small toys, and toiletries for teens for the charity.

Fiona Martin from The Sunshine Box and Vicki Wood, customer consultant at Yorkshire Building Society

Moira McKenzie, branch manager of the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We are proud to be able to support The Sunshine Box in our community in Dundee with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.”

Fiona Martin, Founder and Chair of The Sunshine Box, said: “We are really thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help us continue to provide our services.”

The toy collection will be running until 28th June 2024 and items can be dropped into the branch, on Commercial Street, between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.