Teeing off for the 25/26 Masonic Season in Fife and Kinross

As the summer months slowly turn to autumn across Fife and Kinross, the thoughts of Freemasons will be on a return to the routine of their regular Lodge meetings. With the recently held Provincial Grand Lodge of Fife & Kinross annual golf outing heralding the start of the new Masonic season.

The annual charity golf outing, once again held at the Balbirnie golf course in Markinch, was supported by 46 golfers. Included in that number were Masons from neighbouring Provinces of Perth, Stirling and as far north as Aberdeen, as well as friends and family of members of the Craft. The event also attracted a team from the Grand Lodge of Scotland, Freemasonry’s governing body based in George Street, Edinburgh.

The annual golf event has been a regular feature of the Provincial Grand Lodge events calendar for the past 4 years and over that time has raised over £4000 for different charities and local good causes. This year the event raised £731, with the winning team coming from Lodge St. John No. 540 from Crossgates in Fife.

Provincial Grand Master for the Province of Fife and Kinross, Brother Bill Rocks, commented that “the annual golf outing is a highlight of the PGL events calendar as it allows brethren from Lodges across the province to come together outside the routine of their regular meetings to raise money for charity, catch-up with friends and enjoy a relaxed game of golf. The event is not restricted to Masons only and through the inclusion of friends and family in the event, we are able to open discussion and challenge stereotypes of what it means to be a Freemason in Scotland today.

Congratulations goes to the team from Lodge St. John No. 540, and I look forward to seeing if they can hold on to their champions crown next year. Thanks must be given to the team at Balbirnie Park Golf Club, Scott Gillespie, the club’s professional golfer, and the KDN catering team at the clubhouse for their invaluable support in the planning and delivery of this years event.”