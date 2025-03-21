The Inked Bearded Gardener helps the church for free

Our church grounds are quite big and have been in need of work for many years. Unfortunately the congregation is an ageing one and there has been nobody to take on the job, writes Howard Stevens the session clerk of St Kenneth's Church.

We were therefore delighted when we got an email from the Inked Bearded Gardener (known as IBG) offering to do the grounds at no cost to the church! This seemed too good to be true but I thought I should explore it further.

I met IBG at the church and showed him the size of the problem.

We had a chat about his plans and the session (the committee in church which makes decisions about what the church does) agreed that he should go ahead.

The IBD and some of his handiwork

He has a platform on TikTok and promotes his projects on it which is how the work is funded but the IBG does most of the actual work himself. He agreed to do the work and, true to his word, he has been at the church over the last week tidying the plants in the small plot at the side of the road.

He has also, with the help of a mate and a small digger, laid a new layer of gravel over the car park which has greatly improved the appearance of the carpark and filled in all the potholes that have been there for years.

There is still a bit more to do but he is confident that he will get it done thanks to the continuing generosity of his followers on TikTok.

In these days when many are out for themselves it is lovely to come across a man who devotes his spare time to others and we in the church at Kennoway are very grateful to IBG. If you want to contact him to ask for help, or to offer your own help in one of his projects he can be contacted at [email protected].