The UK Careers Fair to host job seekers event in Glenrothes

On October 3, between 10am - 2pm, the multi award-winning UK Careers Fair will be hosting another highly popular event, aimed at job seekers and those who are contemplating a change of career. The venue is Rothes Hall, KY7 5NX.

The UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates.

Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not essential, as even without a ticket you can still gain entry, by simply turning up!