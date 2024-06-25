Thousands of homes in Fife set to receive 2Gbps broadband for first time
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new ultrafast broadband connection, which is being supplied to homes and businesses across Fife by local broadband provider, Trooli, will allow large households and workplaces to work and stream online all at the same time without interruption.
The launch follows research which found that two thirds of Scots (66%), including those in Fife, are still unable to complete simple tasks due to poor broadband.
As a result, over a quarter of Scots (28%) now view ultrafast broadband as an essential requirement the next time they move house. 6% even say they’ve considered moving just to get better broadband.
Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, said: “We believe everyone should have access to internet speeds that allow them to do what they love without compromise. That’s why we’re on a mission to provide homes and businesses in Fife with full fibre broadband they can rely on, with thousands of local properties already connected to our ultrafast service.
“The launch of our new 2Gbps package means we can now offer some of the fastest broadband in the country to those that require a large amount of bandwidth. With speeds over 28 times faster than the UK’s average, our new Pro package will ensure local households and businesses never have to suffer with untimely buffering or worry about how many people are on their network again.”
Find out if your home is ready for a switch to Trooli.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.