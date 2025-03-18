Thousands of trees planted in local climate action

Fife Climate Forest is firmly laying down roots thanks to community tree planting made possible by UK Government funding.

In an inspiring example of local climate action, around 70 local school pupils are working alongside volunteers from Dunnikier Park Development Group to sensitively plant a mix of young and established trees in the park. These will increase canopy cover, enhance natural beauty and establish habitat for wildlife.

Thanks to the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, community tree planting has significantly branched out this winter, all contributing to Fife Climate Forest. Funding has allowed the creation of two seasonal tree planting roles at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust. These two posts support the Community Tree Planting Officer, who is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund's Climate Action Fund through Climate Action Fife.

Fife Climate Forest is a partnership project led by Fife Council, Climate Action Fife and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust. It’s a shared ambition to grow the number of trees, woods and forests in Fife.

Councillor Jan Wincott (right) and Rebecca Logsdon (centre) with local school pupils and volunteers at Dunnikier Park.

Over 4,000 trees have been planted since November 2024, with the enthusiastic help of over 300 volunteers and community members. The tree team have been supporting communities in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath.

Rebecca Logsdon, Community Engagement Manager for Fife Climate Forest, and Fife’s Community Tree Planting Officer, says: “The additional funding has been invaluable this planting season. It’s meant we’ve had capacity to take Fife Climate Forest into communities with inspiring engagement activities. And we’ve been able to support community groups with their planting plans.

“The tree team has consulted locals and, as part of Fife Climate Forest, 300 standard and fruit trees have been planted that are able to be adopted. This means that communities and individuals will care for them and nurture them.

"Funds have also gone towards upgrading Fife Coast and Countryside Trust’s tree nursery so we can grow and look after more trees in the future. We’re really grateful to Fife Council for their support.”

Fife Council's spokesperson for environment and climate change, Cllr. Jan Wincott, said: "Looking after trees is very important for our planet’s health. I'm proud to support Fife Climate Forest's work to protect trees and plant new ones. Every tree we plant is good for local biodiversity and helps combat climate change."

Rebecca adds: “Lots more trees are yet to go in the ground before the close of tree planting season at the end of March. Please get involved with a local community group, become a Fife Tree Warden, or join in one of our partner tree planting events.”

Fife Climate Forest is grateful for all its growing partner support. Find out how to get involved as a partner or supporter at the Climate Action Fife website. And find details of tree planting events that you can attend on the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust website.