Unlimited adventures for less than a tank of petrol – ScotRail launches new £50 family pass this October

With the October school holidays just around the corner, many families across Scotland are facing the familiar challenge of keeping children entertained - all while navigating the ongoing cost-of-living crisis including rising fuel costs. That’s why ScotRail is stepping in with a new, affordable alternative - making it easier than ever to swap the car for the train this October.

For less than the price of a tank of fuel - now averaging around £76* - families can enjoy a whole week of unlimited train travel across Scotland with ScotRail’s Family Pass, which offers unprecedented value for October holiday travel. Costing just £50, the Family Pass gives up to two adults and four children unlimited train travel for seven consecutive days, starting any day between 13 and 20 October 2025.

When you factor in the cost of fuel, parking, and the hidden wear-and-tear on a car, the Family Pass becomes a smart way to stretch your holiday budget while seeing more of Scotland - a significant saving that makes autumn adventures more accessible than ever.

Available to buy from 6 - 20 October 2025, the Family Pass unlocks unlimited travel - whether it’s a city trip to Edinburgh or Glasgow or a scenic adventure to Aberdeen, Inverness, or Oban. Travelling by train not only saves money compared to driving, but also avoids the hassle of traffic jams and parking, while offering a greener, more sustainable choice.

October Family Pass

Your week of unlimited adventures could include:

Spending the day outdoors at Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton, Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline, or Pollok Country Park in Glasgow - which is also home to the renowned Burrell Collection

Exploring a free attraction and soaking up culture at places like the V&A Dundee, the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, or Glasgow’s Riverside Museum

Enjoying a seaside adventure with a day of fun by the water at Loch Lomond Shores, Troon Beach, or Kinghorn Beach

With no queues at car parks, no fuel stops and no road congestion, the journey becomes part of your holidays - families can relax, play games, read or simply enjoy Scotland’s scenery together.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “The Family Pass is designed to make it easier for families to enjoy days out together during the school holidays.

“For £50, customers can travel as much as they like for seven days, giving them the chance to explore Scotland in an affordable and sustainable way.

“Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with this offer, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop MSP, said: “At a time when many families are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, ScotRail’s Family Pass offers a practical and affordable way to enjoy Scotland’s beauty during the October holidays while keeping more money in passengers’ pockets.

“It’s a great incentive to leave the car at home and choose a greener, more relaxing way to travel.”

To plan journeys and find inspiration for days out, visit the ScotRail Inspiration Hub at http://www.scotrail.co.uk/inspiration-hub - full of ideas from castles and beaches to museums, attractions and hidden gems.

Family Pass tickets can only be bought from a ScotRail ticket office or on the train.