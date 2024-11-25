Unpaid carers in Fife urged to check eligibility for financial support
Local MSP David Torrance has urged unpaid carers in Fife to check their eligibility for financial support from Social Security Scotland.
The call comes following the figures in the latest census, which show that there are 44,222 unpaid carers in Fife.
Earlier in November, Scotland's Carer Support Payment, which replaces Carer’s Allowance in Scotland, was rolled out across the country, expanding eligibility to those who are in full-time education, and introducing backdating for some applicants. This joins a suite of support for carers only available in Scotland, like the Young Carer Grant and Carer’s Allowance Supplement.
Commenting, David Torrance MSP said:
“Unpaid carers go above and beyond to support those they care for – so it is absolutely vital that they access the support they are entitled to.
“The latest figures show that there are 44,222 unpaid carers in Fife. I would urge all of them to ensure they are receiving the support they deserve.
"The SNP developed Social Security Scotland with the principles of dignity, fairness and respect at its heart, and the new Carer Support Payment is no different – improving on Carer’s Allowance by making those in full time education eligible and introducing backdating for some applicants.
“I would urge all unpaid carers in Fife to check their eligibility for financial support available from Social Security Scotland.”