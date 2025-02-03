Updates from Craigtoun Country Park

Visitors to the park will have noticed works being carried out at the moment so we wanted to update you on these projects.

The Dutch Village: Heras fencing is now up and, commencing February, 3 the large pond is to be drained. An ecologist will be on site to ensure there is no harm to wildlife.

From April to September works will be carried out to repair damage caused by neglect: roofs fixed, render removed and replaced, windows refurbished. During this time the boats will not be in operation, however, we are looking at installing some touch tennis courts on the old bowling green as a replacement attraction. More details to follow.

The Potting Shed: The original roof was found to be in need of replacement and that is underway now. This should be completed by the middle of February, after which solar panels are to be installed by the end of March.