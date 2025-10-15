Wallpapering skills secure award for Fife apprentice

Lauren Burnett, Junior winner of the PDA Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition

A Fife apprentice has been handed an award after achieving the top score in a nationwide wallpapering competition.

Lauren Burnett was named Junior Winner of the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year 2025, after undertaking a gruelling six-hour challenge at Doncaster earlier this year.

An apprentice at Craig Smillie Painting and Decorating and student at Forth Valley College, Lauren is following in the footsteps of her mum, Angela Gibb, a painter who has also won a number of competitions.

Lauren said: “I participated in the competition with a view of gaining experience and knowing what to expect next time round as the calibre of competitors was high and I did not think I would win.

“I was amazed to find out I made it as a finalist and ecstatic to find out that I had won the category. The competition was stressful, but I enjoyed it. This has opened my eyes to the possibilities in the future.”

Lauren’s lecturer, Michael Denzey, said: “I am extremely proud of Lauren’s achievement and the skills she has demonstrated. She has been an inspiration to our other students at Forth Valley College.

“I would also like to thank the Painting and Decorating Association team for their continued hard work with these competitions and the dedication to supporting painting and decorating students across the country.”

The 2025 Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition saw apprentices from across the UK gather for a day-long challenge at Doncaster College in June.

They were tasked with a complex wallpapering project designed to test their precision, stamina and skill, with just six hours to complete the work to the very highest standards.

The competition is sponsored by Brewers Decorator Centres and PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie was part of the judging panel on the day.

He said: “Lauren can be very proud of getting the top score out of all the junior apprentices who took part in the competition.

“The competition event is carefully designed to test the wide range of skills needed to create a flawless finish and with the added time pressure, it really encourages apprentices to step up and showcase their very best work.

“We’re proud to celebrate the achievements of apprentices in our sector who are learning and refining their skills in the trade and starting out in a career in colour.”

For more about the PDA visit: Painting and Decorating Association (PDA)