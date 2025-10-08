Warm welcome for St Andrews MP and MSP at Balnacarron Care Home

Residents and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home, in St Andrews, Fife, were delighted to welcome two special visitors on Monday 6th October, when Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, and Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, stopped by for a tour and conversation.

Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie were warmly greeted by residents and colleagues, who shared their experiences of life at Balnacarron – a much-loved part of the local St Andrews community.

During the visit, Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie explored the home’s welcoming facilities, including the hair salon, tearoom, lounge, ensuite bedrooms, and gardens. They also spent time speaking with residents and colleagues, learning more about the activities, care, and support available at the 33-bed home, which provides both residential and residential dementia care.

Olga Jankovska, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home, commented:

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, and Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife at HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home

“Our residents loved having the opportunity to share their stories and show the pride they take in our home, and it was fantastic to see their representatives take such a keen interest. Visits like this highlight just how important care homes are within the local community, and we are grateful for the support and recognition shown by our local MP and MSP.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, said:

"It was lovely to visit HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home today with Willie Rennie MSP.

“We really enjoyed meeting residents and staff, as well as hearing more about the fantastic services they provide.”

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife at HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home with resident

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, stated:

“I always find Balnacarron Care Home warm, welcoming and caring. The staff are dedicated to the wellbeing of the residents and are always striving to make the care home, their home.”

For more information on Balnacarron and the home’s facilities, please visit: https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/balnacarron