Wealth management firm gears up for charity challenge

Team to tackle 23-mile trek along Fife coastal path

A LEADING wealth management firm is set to walk 23 miles from Elie to St Andrews along the picturesque Fife coastal path in a day to raise money for charity.

The challenge, taking place on the 27th of September, will see Tweed Wealth Management embark on the scenic but demanding journey to raise vital funds for the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, which backs hundreds of carefully selected projects that make a positive and lasting impact on people's lives.

Chris Tweed, Founder of Tweed Wealth Management, said: “Our annual charity challenge is a cornerstone of our company culture. It not only allows us to contribute to important causes but also strengthens the bonds within our team as we work together towards a common goal.

Tweed Wealth Management team at Falls of Dochart, Killin on its Callander challenge last year

“This challenge is about more than just the miles we’ll cover; it’s about coming together as a team and community to support a foundation that changes lives. Knowing the difference we can make gives us all the motivation to get our trainers on.”

The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation is the charitable arm of the wealth management firm St. James’s Place, and supports disadvantaged children, hospices, mental health initiatives, and cancer support charities across the UK and abroad.

Tweed Wealth Management has a longstanding tradition of supporting the foundation through its annual charity challenge which is a broader commitment to giving back to the community.

In previous years, the team has undertaken feats, including a hike to the summit of Beinn Alligin, and cycling around the island of Arran, raising substantial funds in the process. This year's walk is expected to be equally successful, with the team aiming to surpass previous fundraising efforts.

Chris Tweed added: “The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation does such vital work, and being able to contribute to that in our own way is something I’m very proud of. The trek will be challenging, but it’s a challenge we’re ready to meet head-on.

“We encourage others to support our efforts and join us in making a difference.”

As the team prepares for the upcoming challenge, they are reaching out to clients, partners, and the wider community for support, aiming to raise as much as possible for the foundation.

To donate to Tweed Wealth Managements charity challenge, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tweed-wealth-management-1721047509467