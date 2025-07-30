Welcome to Everyone Everyday Kirkcaldy

We are excited to introduce our first programme of events which we have planned based on ideas and contributions from people within your own community. We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm, and encouragement of people in the area and are delighted to say we have over 50 different free activities to share with you. We will be publishing a newspaper over the next few weeks in order to share all the activities we have organised. This newspaper will be delivered through every door in the Kirkcaldy area including Burntisland, Kinghorn, and Auchtertool.

WHO ARE WE ?

Corra is a charity foundation that is about strengthening and amplifying people’s voices and their power to make change. Often people are trying to support each other, or tackle challenges, or make their communities better places to live. We try and help in lots of different ways.

We give grants to charities and grassroots groups that make a day-to-day difference to lots of people’s lives. Some of that is through funding we manage for others, like the Scottish Government.

We also work alongside communities where people are coming together to find their own solutions to things like loneliness, poverty and health issues. We see incredible things happen with just a little bit of support.

And a lot of what we do is about trying to help bring about longer-term change in issues like inequality, poverty, loneliness, drugs and alcohol and human rights.

We want to work in partnership and we’re always keen to talk if there’s something we might be able to do together.

WHAT DO WE DO ?

Every One Every Day is here to connect people, spaces and resources, so that Every One in their community can take part in Every Day projects and activities. It is supported by a group of funders that currently includes: Fife Council, Corra Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund. The work is hosted by Corra Foundation in its first three years.

WHY ARE WE IN KIRKCALDY?

We’re here to grow a network of 100s of people in communities across Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland, and Auchtertool working together on different projects and activities to make everyday life a little bit better, for everyone.

Join us while we build a free-to-access network of high street and community spaces, where you can learn, discover and connect with others; a place where you’ll be greeted by fellow neighbours and a friendly team to help you bring your ideas to life.

Everyone Everyday was originally a community initiative based in Barking and Daggenham in England, building on the successes and learning from that project a proposal was put forward to create a similar project here in Scotland. Many local authorities and towns around Scotland were approached to host this new initiative but Kirkcaldy area was chosen as a result of its welcoming and forward thinking attitude to community development and participation.

This initial programme of events will take place from 11th August to 3rd September.

The activities will be in our space in The Mercat as well as community spaces.

We will be keeping you up to date with all the news and developments within your neighbourhoods and welcome any stories and memories you may like to share.

This will be a regular monthly column, so we welcome your contributions.

We would love to hear your thoughts and ideas so don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can either pop in to our Everyone Everyday space in The Mercat Kirkcaldy. Or contact us via email [email protected]