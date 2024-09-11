Wendy Chamberlain Attends Inaugural All-Afghan Women Summit in Albania

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, attends the All-Afghan Women Summit in Tirana, Albania, co-hosted by the governments of Albania and Spain, co-sponsored by the government of Switzerland (through a project by the Swiss Peace and Human Rights Division) and organised by Women for Afghanistan (WFA).

This event comes only two weeks after the Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Laws, which banned Afghan women from speaking in public, and a few months after the DOHA III process that completely erased Afghan women’s rights. Despite the bleak news cycle, Afghan women have mobilised, determined to shape their own political future. Approximately 130-140 Afghan women have arrived in Tirana for the Summit which could be a turning point and act as a crucial vehicle in giving Afghan women a voice, as they are being increasingly marginalised in their own country.

The summit will bring women from various backgrounds together, including Afghan women networks in different countries, to build unity and a cohesive message to amplify their voices. It will create a critical space to brainstorm and develop a joint vision and manifesto for the future of Afghanistan.

As a gift to Summit participants, UK-based Afghan singer/songwriter Elaha Soroor will share her bold new anthem for the women of Afghanistan. As the Taliban tightens its grip on women's voices, this track will break the silence when it drops on streaming platforms.

Wendy at the All-Afghan Women Summit

Fawzia Koofi, Chair of Women for Afghanistan and first female Deputy Speaker in Afghan Parliament, said:

“Whilst my sisters have suffered the most under the Taliban, they have also been the strongest voices standing up against oppression.

“This Summit will bring us together, consolidate our positions, and build unity and purpose towards a common vision for our country.

“We urge the international community to listen to our recommendations on a unified platform. There is simply no time to lose”.

Chamberlain said:

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to attend the inaugural summit today.

“Through my role as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Afghan Women and Girls, I know the devastating impact the Taliban’s rule has had on women and their rights in Afghanistan.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to work to support charities such as the Linda Norgrove Foundation to help bring female Afghan medical students over to Scotland to complete their studies, and Beyond Skin to help bring Alina, a young Afghan musician, over to Northern Ireland to continue her artistic career.

“This summit highlights the incredible strength and resilience of Afghan women and girls, as well as the willingness across governments to ensure the safety of women in Afghanistan.

“I look forward to continuing to work together to bring Afghan women to safety.”