Wendy Chamberlain MP celebrates World Book Day

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, is celebrating World Book Day and encouraging children to read more.

Reading enjoyment is currently at an all-time low, with just 1 in 3 (35%)* children saying they enjoy reading. This is the lowest level since 2005.

As a book lover herself, Chamberlain is encouraging more children to find books they love and unlock the joy of reading. Right now, 1 in 6 parents of primary school children say they don’t have enough age-appropriate books at home, while 1 in 7 parents admit they only read to their child for fun once a month or less***. By giving children a sense of agency, choice and empowerment, World Book Day makes reading fun. Last year,1 in 4 children said World Book Day made them make more time to read**.

Sponsored by National Book Tokens, over 15 million £1/€1.50 book tokens are distributed each year through schools, nurseries, libraries, prisons and charities, ensuring children who may not otherwise own a book can have one of their own. From 13 February to 23 March, children can exchange their £1 book token for one of 15 exclusive World Book Day books, or use it as a £1 contribution towards any full-priced book or audiobook at participating retailers.

Chamberlain at a World Book Day event

Wendy Chamberlain MP commented: “It's great to be celebrating World book Day again this year – forming the habit of regularly reading is really important, particularly for children.

“I’m really pleased to see the National Book Tokens initiative help ensure all children are able to own a book and make sure there is equal access for all.”

Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day, added: “This year, World Book Day’s Read Your Way campaign encourages everyone to let go of pressure and expectations, giving children the choice and the chance to enjoy reading.

“We’re delighted to have Wendy’s support to unlock the fun of reading for more children.