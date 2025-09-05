North East Fife MP, Wendy Chamberlain, has raised concerns in Parliament about the impact of Universal Credit migration on vulnerable people in her constituency, highlighting cases where individuals with dyslexia or learning disabilities are being left behind by the system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the Commons, Chamberlain said: "We all deal with DWP casework through our teams, but we are seeing in North East Fife a transition to Universal Credit that means that vulnerable constituents, often dyslexic or with learning disabilities, are really struggling.

“They're not being offered the enhanced support journey and all are suffering due to departments not communicating and miscalculation. Can we have a debate on Government time on this issue? Because I'm sure it's an issue for MPs across the House."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the Leader of the House acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and committed to facilitating a response from the responsible Minister to ensure steps are taken to improve the situation.

Wendy Chamberlain MP presses Government on Universal Credit failings for vulnerable constituents.

Wendy Chamberlain MP commented afterwards: "The transition to Universal Credit is proving incredibly difficult for too many vulnerable people in North East Fife.

“My team and I have been contacted by constituents who are dyslexic or have learning disabilities, and they are being badly let down by a system that is supposed to support them.

“The lack of enhanced support, poor communication between departments, and frequent miscalculations are causing real hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased the Government has committed to respond, but warm words are not enough. We need urgent action to fix these issues and to ensure that no one is left behind during this transition.

“I will continue to press this matter in Parliament and stand up for those in North East Fife who are being failed by the system.”