Wendy Chamberlain responds to Leven High Street Bank of Scotland Closure
The branch is set to close on the 7th of May 2025, which means the nearest Bank of Scotland branch following the closure will be in Glenrothes. The decision was made following a survey of local customers which found the majority use online or phone services. Despite this, many local businesses and elderly customers rely on physical banking and access to cash.
Chamberlain said:
“I’m disappointed to see the closure of the Bank of Scotland branch on Leven High Street.
“The closure comes just as Leven is beginning to feel the benefits of increased visitors as a result of the Levenmouth Rail Station, which opened just a few months ago.
“Local businesses and residents who rely on accessing physical cash will feel the impact of yet another closure, with the TSB branch closing earlier in May this year.
“I am pleased to hear that a Community Banker will be available to support customers after the branch closes, especially those who are vulnerable or unfamiliar with online banking.
“Despite this, it is critical to ensure assessments around alternative access to cash take place before the closure, particularly given that the Bank of Scotland branch in Cupar closed with no other deposit facility in place.”
