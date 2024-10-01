Willie Rennie speaks out against cuts to health and social care in Fife
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He has warned that the cuts will harm people and put more pressure on the health system which is already under strain.
Willie Rennie said: “It beggars belief that cuts to social care, respite care and urgent care centres is even being discussed when we know they are essential services that people desperately need.
“To cut social care for people leaving hospital will result in more returning to hospital because they won’t be able to cope. That means more patients occupying hospital beds which prevents others receiving treatment which the increases the waiting times.
“The same rule applies to those families receiving respite care. Without enough respite family support could collapse forcing more to be dependent on the state and care homes which are far more expensive.
“And the urgent care centres are an important provision. Cuts to them may result in more turning up to overcrowded A&E departments.
“The Health and Social Care Partnership need to think again and SNP ministers need to understand what impact their budget cuts are having on local services.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.