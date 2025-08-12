Woodside Gala a great triumph

Woodside Gala opened on Sunday for the very first time and no one expected it to be as big as it was! The gala was opened by Jenny Gilruth MSP after the parade lead by Cupar district band & the Woodside cadets. Suzie Macleod the organiser said I’m honestly still buzzing! A massive, massive THANK YOU to all 1,200 of you who came along to the Woodside Gala — I can’t believe how many people turned up! I’m truly humbled and so grateful for all the amazing feedback I’ve received.

Suzie fundraised for the event and planned everything with the money she raised.

The Bouncy Castle Man & your incredible team – you went above and beyond, working your socks off all day!

DCM Events – you never stopped, and a special thank you to Dean MacRae for being so kind and helpful throughout organising.

Glenrothes Rugby Club – without you, today wouldn’t have happened.

Cloud 9 Parties – the kids’ disco was a hit!

All our food vendors, stalls, singers, helpers, face painters at Crystal Eve, mascots, sponsors, first aid team, and raffle prize donors – THANK YOU!

The cadets & pipers from Cupar District Band – you were amazing!

Jenny Gilruth MSP – thank you for opening the day and for your wonderful support.

Natasha Fenton, Polly & all other volunteers who helped on the day!