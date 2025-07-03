World Champion freestyle dance winner

Courtney Hogg and Teacher Maeke Campbell

After attending the World Freestyle Championships in the Winter Gardens Blackpool last weekend with my dance school Glamour School of Dance which I’ve been running for 20 years, my dancer Courtney Hogg (21) was crowned the Adult Girl World Champion in both fast and slow sections.

She had to sit on the sidelines the two years previous due to becoming a young Mum so this year being able to take part and go on to win was a dream come true. Courtney has been competing in freestyle for over 15 years and this year has been the peak of her achievements.

Along with Courtney 13 of my dancers attended the competition and all done me mega proud. We gained another 5 finals over the weekend aswell as a few semi finalists. We had a wonderful weekend together as a dance school and Courtney taking a double win in such a prestigious competition with so many dancers from as far as South Africa was just the icing on the cake. She truly is an inspiration to all her dance peers.