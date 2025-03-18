Young Cupar Guide first to win Gold Award

By Chloe Burrell
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 12:08 BST

A young member of Girlguiding Scotland from Cupar has become the first Guide in the area to win a Gold award.

Brigid Soares, 14, of 3rd Cupar Guides has earned the prestigious Gold award, which is the highest award available to Girlguiding members aged from 10-14.

To achieve the accolade, a girl must complete a number of activities at unit meetings and earn an interest badge across all six of Girlguiding’s themes. These include girls having adventures, being well, expressing themselves, knowing themselves, taking action and developing skills for their future.

Brigid also took on a new adventure to get the award by attending Guide camp for the first time. Her favourite badge to work towards was the Mixology badge, which involved inventing mocktails and designing a menu for friends to try out her creations.

Brigid Soares with Fife county commissioner Janice Spence.Brigid Soares with Fife county commissioner Janice Spence.
Speaking about being a Girlguiding member, Brigid said: “The best thing about Guides is having fun with my friends at camp.”

Brigid was presented with her Gold award by Janice Spence, county commissioner for Fife, on February 26. The unit celebrated with a gold themed party and a special cake.

Janet Douglas, unit leader at 3rd Cupar Guides, said: “We as a leader team are very proud of everything Brigid has achieved. We have known her since she was a Brownie as we were also her leaders then.

“She has worked incredibly hard supported by her parents to achieve her Gold award.”

