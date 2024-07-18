Go Falkland event brings together experts and farmers from across the country
With the new agriculture support system on its way and the dynamic impacts of climate change on our land there is much discussion about how farmers and farming should adapt.
Regenerative farming is being adopted by many and on 17th and 18th July there was an event to bring together farmers, academics and specialists to discuss the latest developments.
The event called Go Falkland attracted people from across the country who were keen to learn more.
As the local Member of the Scottish Parliament with a keen interest in agricultural policy I attend to learn. In particular the natural management of the land to prevent future flooding is something that has occupied my mind following devastating floods in Cupar, Auchtermuchty, Strathmiglo, Freuchie, Kingskettle and Ceres.
