Go Falkland event brings together experts and farmers from across the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Go Falkland event brought together experts and farmers from across the country to discuss regenerative farming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the new agriculture support system on its way and the dynamic impacts of climate change on our land there is much discussion about how farmers and farming should adapt.

Regenerative farming is being adopted by many and on 17th and 18th July there was an event to bring together farmers, academics and specialists to discuss the latest developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event called Go Falkland attracted people from across the country who were keen to learn more.

Christopher Price, Rare Breeds Survival Trust and MSP Willie Rennie.

As the local Member of the Scottish Parliament with a keen interest in agricultural policy I attend to learn. In particular the natural management of the land to prevent future flooding is something that has occupied my mind following devastating floods in Cupar, Auchtermuchty, Strathmiglo, Freuchie, Kingskettle and Ceres.