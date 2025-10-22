Political opinion: Scottish Lib Dem MP for North East Fife slams Govt for refusal to reverse family farm tax

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, has slammed the UK Government for refusing to listen to farmers, following reports that the Chancellor does not plan to amend or repeal the damaging Family Farm Tax in next month’s Budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chamberlain has supported the rural community in their campaign to reverse this tax since it was first introduced last year. Despite being warned that their policy could lead to a lost generation of farmers, the UK Government has not budged.

The MP met with local farmers to hear first hand about the impact the Family Farm Tax could have – many expressed their concerns about losing their farms because of the tax. Wendy Chamberlain MP also took part in a Westminster Hall debate on Inheritance Tax Relief for farmers, where she highlighted the difficulties the changes impose on farmers with agricultural tenancies. She also challenged the proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR), particularly raising the impact on tenant farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife said: “This decision is a kick in the teeth for Scottish farmers in North East Fife who are the backbone of our rural community.

Wendy Chamberlain MP with farmers from North East Fife.

“It is foolish for the UK Government to continue with this tax that is causing immense damage to farmers, food production and environmental stewardship.

The Government have made a pretence of listening to farmers - this is a missed opportunity from the Chancellor to use the Budget to show her support and finally protect family farms after one of the worst harvests on record.

“I will continue to do all I can to reverse this unfair tax hike and protect family farms across North East Fife who are being taken for granted.”