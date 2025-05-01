Tim Farron MP and Wendy Chamberlain MP visit Newburgh Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday [May 2], Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, will visit Logie Farm in Newburgh where they will also meet with NFUS representatives to discuss key issues such as the barriers to growth for farmers and crofters.

These barriers include the UK governments proposals to change Inheritance Tax rules which will damage the future of the sector and are causing huge concern among farmers.

Other issuers farmers are facing are the changes to Employer National Insurance Contributions and double-cab pick-up truck tax changes which will also impact businesses negatively. NFU Scotland has recently written to the Chancellor highlighting the impact of these policies on farmers and asking for the Treasury to act.

Other important issues, such as seasonal workers and immigration, as well as the future of agricultural policy in Scotland and England, are also set to be discussed.

Tim Farron MP said: “I am delighted to visit North East Fife for a farm visit. Whilst there are many shared challenges farmers are facing in Scotland and England, I look forward to learning more about the specific concerns of farmers in Scotland.

“Farmers up and down the United Kingdom are vital for the future of food security and the natural environment, which is why it’s so important that we have their backs.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP commented: “I’m so glad that Tim will be joining us in North East Fife and am looking forward to showing him around one of our incredible farms.

“We are lucky in Scotland to have iconic produce to drive our exports – it’s not by accident, it’s the result of farmers’ determination to grow the best produce they can.

“However, farmers and our rural communities are facing more uncertainty than ever before which is why it’s so important that we advocate for them. The UK Government must reverse their disastrous family farm tax and instead provide farmers with the support and funding they need to do what is best for the country and for future generations.”