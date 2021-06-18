Happy Father's Day: Your very special messages to your dad

Father's Day

It’s Father's Day on Sunday – and we have a host of message for some very special dads.

They were all submitted to our newspaper, the Fife Free Press, and you can buy a keepsake copy in all good shops now.

Is there a message for you?

Ronnie Davidson: Happy Father's Day to the best Dad and Grandad in the world, Hope you have a great day, Can't wait until the day we can give you a big hug in person, Sending all our love across the pond, Lots of love. Paula, Mike and Isla xxxx

Mike Faulds: Happy Father’s Day to such a kind, patient & caring dad, always reliable x. Adele & claire

Mike Faulds: Happy Father’s Day to my grandad, You are the best driving instructor, Thank you for always being there, Love you xx. Morgan Faulds

Steven McCann: Happy Daddy’s day, Thank you for all the fun you have with us we love you to the moon and back. Reece and Rayth McCann

Ron Stark: Dad, I’m sorry I can’t be with you on Father’s Day, I hope you enjoyed your surprise Father’s Day last weekend. Duncan Stark

David Spence: You’re the best Daddy in the whole world, Love you so much, Thank you for all that you do. Melissa xxx

Steven Canning: Happy Father's Day to the most amazing, crazy, mental, loving, caring and kind dad that anyone could ask for, Love you to the moon and back. Love from Boo and Camy xx

Cihan Cem Cinemre: Happy Father’s day Baba, we love you so much and are so thankful for everything you have done for us, You’re the most loving caring funny person in the whole world and you make our days better every time we see you, your the best role model to all your children and inspire us every day with your words of wisdom, Thanks for being the best Dad possible to all your children. Love Carmen (Bacca), Ayla, and Daniel Carmen Cinemre

John Rankine: Happy Father’s Day to the most wonderful Dad ever, Don’t know what we would do without you, Love you to the moon and back. Nicola and Laura.

John Simpson: Love You To The Moon And Back. Louise Simpson

Ian Daniel McNeill: Happy Father’s Day daddy, We love you lots and lots. Xxxxx. Lewis and Finn the Border Collie

Tam Scobbie: Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad ever, Love you always. Savanna and John XxxX

Alec Walker: Dad, we're so proud of the way you've faced the last 6 months, Keep at it. Last touch, from Ethan, Fiona and Gillian xx

Bill Fairley: Dear Dad/Granda Bill, you have so many specials quirks that make us love you, You are a little eccentric, a little mad and we love your stories, not sure they are all completely true, Happy Father’s Day love CAKE xxx. Kenneth and Anne Fairley

Robert Norris: Happy fathers day dad and grandad, hope you have a great day. Tracey Davidson

Robert Edington: Happy fathers day dad you are one in a million, my top man, hope you have a best day xxx. Lots of love daughter Claire xxx

Chris McGregor: Thank you for being you, You’ve put so much time into all of us and for that we can not thank you enough, You’ve gone out your way our entire lives to make sure we have the best of the best, You make an excellent taxi driver and chef too, lol, There’s not enough words to give you the recognition you deserve, Again, Thank you for everything you do, We love you X. Aimee Allen

Ian McKinlay: Happy Fathers Day to my number one cycle partner. Laura McKinlay

Duncan Peacock: Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy/step daddy in the world we love you lots and hope you have the best day ever. Peter, Ruben, Eli and Orla

Mark Donald: Happy Father’s Day daddy, Even though I drive you crazy, I love you lots, Thanks for being my buddy for five years xxxxx. Leighton Donald

Martin Gibson: To my dad who is always there for us day or night, Love you dad. Adele Ryan Ross

Douglas Lovatt: Thank you for being the best “bonus” dad to me, Thank you for all your love and support over the years, You’re more than a stepdad to me, you’re my Dougie dad, Love you the world over. Billie Jean Laing