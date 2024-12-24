Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Princess of Wales will host a special carol service this Christmas Eve.

It returns to ITV and promises to be a festive treat.

A poignant Christmas carol service featuring The Princess of Wales will air on ITV tonight (December 24). Catherine plays host for the event at Westminster Cathedral.

It will also feature some major name guest singers as well as the Westminster Abbey choir. Except to hear plenty of the classic carols to sing-a-long with.

Princess Catherine has been hosting the event annually since 2021 and despite her medical issues this year, she is back for the 2024 event. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITV?

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to be joined by her husband Prince William for her fourth ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol concert, which is taking place from Westminster Abbey. Here she is with her family at the same event last year. Photo: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images | Getty Images

It is scheduled to start on ITV1 at 7.30pm and will run for more than an hour. It is scheduled to finish at approximately 8.45pm, when Corrie starts, and will be 75 minutes including adverts.

If you have a TV licence you can also watch the event live on ITVX, the broadcaster’s on demand streaming service. But it will also be available on catch up after it has finished.

Will Princess Catherine host the event?

It has been pre-filmed ahead of its airing on ITV and Princess Catherine hosted it, even after her cancer battle this year. She returned to frontline royal duties in October and was on hand for this festive favourite.

According to the Radio Times, the poignant service is signed off with the message: “In time of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.” Sir Chris Hoy, who recently revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis, and Rob Burrow’s widow Lindsey are among those who attended.

Which singers are involved?

Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter are joined by the Westminster Abbey Choir to perform the carols. Which is your favourite traditional Christmas song?

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].