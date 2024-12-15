Royal Variety Performance will finally be on TV 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV tonight.

It is a bumper broadcast, running for nearly three hours in total.

Elton John, James Bay, Nemo and more are among the performers.

TV audiences will finally get to experience the Royal Variety Performance tonight (December 15). King Charles III and the crowds at the Royal Albert Hall were treated to the annual extravaganza earlier this year - but it is finally set to be broadcast.

Featuring a star studded cast, including the winner of Britain’s Got Talent, the Eurovision winner and many more. There will also be some performances from the west end - to get those heading to the theatre this Christmas extra excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are wanting to tune into the Royal Variety Performance, you might be wondering about the timing. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Royal Variety Performance 2024 on TV?

It will be broadcast today (Sunday December 15) with the event itself actually having taken place on November 22, almost a month ago. If you weren’t able to get tickets to the live performance, it will once again air on TV.

It is scheduled to start on ITV at 8pm tonight and will run until 10.40pm. It means the broadcast will run for almost three hours - including adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Royal Variety Performance 2024?

ITV once again will be broadcasting the recorded version of the Royal Variety Performance this year. Viewers can catch it on ITV1 and also on ITVX, which will also carry live coverage.

It will then be available on demand on the streaming service after it has aired. For those who are unable to watch it live, they can view it later on ITVX.

King Charles meets performers after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London

How long is the Royal Variety Performance?

The broadcast version airing on ITV today will run for almost three hours - including adverts. It is scheduled to last for 2 hours and 40 minutes, with ad-breaks.

Who is performing at the Royal Variety Performance 2024?

It is yet another star studded line-up for this year’s Royal Variety, including of course the winner of Britain’s Got Talent. Sydnie Christmas will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra for her performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elton John and David Furnish will introduce an eye-catching number from their brand-new musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with star Vanessa Williams and cast. There will be an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s eagerly awaited production of the much-loved musical Oliver! and a jaw-dropping performance from the company of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical Starlight Express.

Eurovision winner Nemo, James Bay and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are also performing during the show. There will also be a performance from Cirque Du Soleil and the English National Ballet.

Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor will be doing a stand-up performance, political comedian Matt Forde will give a review of the year. Plus there will also be appearances from writer and comic Scott Bennett and award-winning Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Lorraine Kelly will make a special appearance with her Change and Check Choir led by iconic singing star Marti Pellow. There will also be a sneak peak from the hilarious brand-new West End show ‘The Comedy About Spies’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will perform a show stopping number and also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Band of the Welsh Guards.

Are you planning on tuning in for the Royal Variety Performance this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].