Cycle team gear up for meeting on Fife path

The team behind a proposed new off-the-road shared path in Fife is gearing up for what promises to be a fun gathering in Kingsbarns on Saturday, April 27.

Open to all, you can drop-in to Kingsbarns Memorial Hall between noon and 3pm to find out all about the path plans and progress.

The project hopes to create a new traffic-free path between St Andrews and Crail, offering safe and enjoyable access to this popular route.

Supported by the Sustrans Community Links fund, the initiative was launched by a group of enthusiastic local residents andcouncillors, and is being stewarded by Transition St Andrews Community Interest Company and Crispin Hayes Associates.

One proposed route that the path may follow is along the old railway from Crail north to Boarhills, and from there along new routes to the east of the A917.

The event on April 27 is a chance to find out all about the proposed route with information and presentations throughout the day, as well as a chance to meet other people who are involved or interested in the project.

With information stalls, electric bikes to try, entertainment and refreshments, it’s an opportunity to connect with what the path project wants to achieve – creating opportunities for more people to travel car-free.

There will also be two group bike rides, leaving from Crail and St Andrews to meet at Kingsbarns for the event. You can find all the details online, at: www.bit.ly/sharedpathregister.