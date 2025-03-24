140 Fife pupils enjoy STEM Day with a difference

They enjoyed presentations from Police Scotland focusing on online safety, AI and deepfake technology, as well as talks from the Universities of St Andrews and Dundee, Fife College, and CGI on what it takes to get into a STEM career, degree and apprenticeship.

The day also saw lots of interactive challenges and prizewinning opportunities. Teams of three or four pupils from each school put their tech – and golfing – talents on display as they took to an indoor crazy golf course put together by local company Blown Away. Their ‘golf ball’ was a SPHERO Bolt robot which they coded to successfully navigate the course.

Meanwhile they enjoyed building programmable Lego and using VR headsets with charity Digital Xtra, which promotes digital provision in Scotland and is backed by companies including CGI.

Throughout the day pupils took part in a quiz to test their STEM knowledge, with prizes for individual pupils and the ‘best school’.

Best school was Beith High in Cowdenbeath who won a SPHERO education pack, while individual winners from Lochgelly High, Levenmouth Academy, Waid Academy, Kirkaldy High, Madras College, Glenwood High, Bell Baxter High, Dunfermline High, Viewforth High, Inverkeithing High, St Andrews RC High and Beith High were presented with Chilly’s water bottles.

Lindsay McGranaghan, Senior Vice President for CGI in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to have launched our very first STEM camp full of fun, presentations and prizes for 150 Fife pupils. STEM Camps are a tremendous way to introduce young people to technology and coding in a fun, accessible way. But there is also a serious message, which is it has never been more important to encourage and inspire talented young people to consider a future career in tech and help build the next generation of digital workers in Scotland. We hope that all the young people that enjoy the day come away with an enthusiasm and desire to follow that journey.”

Kraig Brown, Partnerships and Development Manager at Digital Xtra, said: “We were very pleased to take part in the event, which brought together so many young people from across Fife. As a grant-awarding charity supported by CGI, the team at Digital Xtra really love to get the opportunity to work directly with young people, and it was wonderful to see first-hand how engaged everyone was and keen to learn more.”

Donald A Macleod, Fife Executive Director of Education, said: "We are exceptionally grateful to CGI for organising the recent S3 STEM Event at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews. The event provided an incredibly rich opportunity for learners from across Fife to explore and discuss digital career paths with inspiring STEM role models from a number of local, national and global businesses and organisations. Being able to experience the latest immersive technology and engage in a range of creative coding challenges, our learners thoroughly enjoyed the chance to further develop their digital and STEM knowledge and skills for the future.”

