The 15 top private schools in Scotland for Highers results - where students scored mostly top grades

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:37 BST

These independent schools boasted some incredible results in 2024 🤩

Private schools can be a pricey option for parents, but if they have a university-bound child it might be worth the investment - or seeking out a bursary.

Data from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) for the most recent summer exam season showed generally higher attainment for independent schools than education authority ones, a trend also mirrored elsewhere in the UK. When it came to Higher qualifications, the attainment rate for top grades (an ‘A’) was 28.1% in state schools in 2024, compared to 58.7% in private schools.

We’ve created a list of the top performing private secondary schools in Scotland, based on data from the Sunday Times’ prestigious Parent Power Guide for 2025, including information on just how much they cost per term. We filtered these exclusively by the percentage of total Higher and Advanced Higher entries in the summer 2024 exam season to get a top grade - an A or a B.

Highers, administered by SQA, are loosely equivalent to A Level qualifications around the rest of the UK. They can play a big part in opportunities for students after they finish secondary school, including which universities they can get into. It is worth noting that some private schools may not be included in the list if their students primarily sit an alternative qualification - or if they did not supply their results data to The Times.

Here were the 15 highest performers:

Scotland’s number one private secondary school based on Highers top grades in the 2023/24 school year was this specialist music school in Edinburgh, which provides academic education to gifted instrumentalists and singers. In the last school year, 90.9% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are about £11,498 per term for day students.

1. St Mary’s Music School

Scotland’s number one private secondary school based on Highers top grades in the 2023/24 school year was this specialist music school in Edinburgh, which provides academic education to gifted instrumentalists and singers. In the last school year, 90.9% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are about £11,498 per term for day students. | Google

Photo Sales
George Heriot’s is another private secondary school in Edinburgh. In the 2023/24 school year, 89.2% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are about £5,480 per term.

2. George Heriot’s School

George Heriot’s is another private secondary school in Edinburgh. In the 2023/24 school year, 89.2% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are about £5,480 per term. | Google

Photo Sales
The Mary Erskine School is yet another private secondary school in Edinburgh, this one for girls. It is set to merge with Stewart’s Melville College next year. In the 2023/24 school year, 87.9% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are about £6,493 per term.

3. The Mary Erskine School

The Mary Erskine School is yet another private secondary school in Edinburgh, this one for girls. It is set to merge with Stewart’s Melville College next year. In the 2023/24 school year, 87.9% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are about £6,493 per term. | Google

Photo Sales
As its name might suggest, this is a private secondary school in Glasgow. In the 2023/24 school year, 87.1% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are between £4,949 - £5,371 per term.

4. The Glasgow Academy

As its name might suggest, this is a private secondary school in Glasgow. In the 2023/24 school year, 87.1% of all Higher and Advanced Higher grades achieved by its students were an A or a B. Tuition fees are between £4,949 - £5,371 per term. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Qualifications AuthorityScotlandSchoolsBoost
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice