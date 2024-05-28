2023 P1 photos from Kirkcaldy district as pupils finish their first year

By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 12:04 BST
Going to primary school for the very first time is an exciting time in any young person’s life.

Photographer Walter Neilson captured these images of Primary 1 classes at schools across the Kirkcaldy area as the youngsters started out on their educational journey. Now they are set to break up for summer and return as P2 pupils – sop we thought we’d look back at how cute they were on their first days in class. To buy a copy of a photograph click here

Bonnie and Pixie Logan were among the youngsters starting their primary school journey at Pathhead Primary in August. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Bonnie and Pixie Logan were among the youngsters starting their primary school journey at Pathhead Primary in August. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson

Aberdour P1

2. Aberdour

Aberdour P1 Photo: Walter Neilson

Auchtertool P1

3. Auchtertool

Auchtertool P1 Photo: Walter Neilson

Burntisland P1/2

4. Burntisland

Burntisland P1/2 Photo: Walter Neilson

