36 pictures of ‘Raisin Monday’ foam fight at University of St Andrews

Hundreds of University of St Andrews students took part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on Monday.

The event marked the end of Raisin Weekend, when the first year students (adopted as ‘children’) are entertained by their ‘academic parents’. Students dressed up in a range of costumes, from dinosaurs to ‘blue man’.

The annual Raisin Monday foam fight took place at the University of St Andrews on Monday, October 21. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The annual Raisin Monday foam fight took place at the University of St Andrews on Monday, October 21. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The annual Raisin Monday foam fight took place at the University of St Andrews on Monday, October 21. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The annual Raisin Monday foam fight took place at the University of St Andrews on Monday, October 21. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more