Achievements of Kirkcaldy's adult learners celebrated at inspiring awards ceremony

The achievements of learners from Kirkcaldy adult learning programmes were celebrated last week during an inspiring awards ceremony at St Brycedale’s Kirk.

The annual event saw over 200 learners recognised for their achievements in a range of courses including Adult Basic Education (literacy; numeracy; ICT; and employability) and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). As well as those who attend Community and Family Learning activity.

Learners from across the Kirkcaldy area were joined by fellow students now living in the Lang Toun but originally from countries as far afield as Latvia, Ukraine, Mexico, Uruguay, India, and Pakistan, all studying courses through the Council’s Adult Learning Programme managed by the Community Learning Development (CLD) team and taught from its classrooms at Kirkcaldy Town House and in local community centres.

Councillor Ian Cameron, Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy Area Committee Convenor joined colleagues from the Learning Team to present recipients with their awards.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all the students awarded learning certificates today. They should be immensely proud of themselves and their achievements.

“Through their hard work and dedication, working with our community education team, they have achieved so much, and it is a privilege to be part of this wonderful event celebrating that success. On behalf of Fife Council, I would like to wish them all the best for the future.”

Before the awards, students also heard an inspiring address from Fife Council Community Education worker Megan Robertson who spoke of her journey through adult education, the many challenges she faced on the way and the positive changes it ultimately made to her life.

As well as Adult Basic Education and ESOL courses, the council’s Adult Learning Programme covers a diverse range of subjects with learners able to study everything from Mental Health First Aid; Family Learning; sewing and mending; crafts; food hygiene and cookery.

Azeb Dagnen has been volunteering with Greener Kirkcaldy.

Among the learners receiving ESOL certificates was Ronnie Torres who moved to the Lang Toun two years ago from Uruguay.

Ronnie said: “When I first came here, I had no English, now thanks to this course and my tutors, I’m getting better every day and able to speak it at work and socially here in Scotland.”

Joining Ronnie in picking up their ESOL certificates were fellow Kirkcaldy residents Hypatia Munoz and Azeb Dagnen from Mexico and Ukraine respectively; with Azeb adding that her new language skills were helping her in her volunteering role with Greener Kirkcaldy.

Linktown local Alyson McKay, who gained a certificate in Adult Basic Education (ABE) said the new found computer skills she’d acquired on the course had bolstered her confidence and led to her stat writing short stories, songs, and poetry.

Community Education worker Megan Robertson addresses those gathered for the event.

Lesley Pringle, Fife Council’s community learning development team manager for Kirkcaldy, said the awards event had been “inspiring” and “a wonderful example of the power and positivity of learning and education.”

She added: “The people being recognised here today, we see every week, working hard and taking the time and effort to learn and gain new skills; so, to see them reach this stage in their learning journey is fantastic and hugely awarding and a credit to the staff team supporting them.

“They truly are inspirational and every single one of them should be feeling enormously proud at what they have achieved.”