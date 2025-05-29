Additional support classes for Kirkcaldy school to improve support for pupils

Two Fife schools are to host additional support classes after a region-wide review was concluded.

The facilities will be based in Strathallan Primary School in Kirkcaldy, and Dalgety Bay to offer a better geographical spread of support

Fife Council’s cabinet committee rubber-stamped the plans at its monthly meeting after studying a report into the review into the eight existing additional support classes across the region, and insufficient places available in the two area identified. While parents raised some concerns during the consultation process, the report said pupils were supportive.

Councillor Cara Hilton, education spokesperson welcomed the move, and said the plan will provide “much needed additional support and positive benefits for children and families across Fife.” She added: “I'm delighted that we can now move forward with the proposals. We'll work with parents to make sure any concerns are allayed by reviewing pupil numbers in this area to make sure the school can effectively accommodate all catchment area pupils, along with those attending the additional support class.

“The school's travel plan will also be updated and we'll keep in regular contact with the Parent Council to provide reassurance on resources.” Most children and young people in Fife with additional support needs attend local, mainstream schools. However, some need to access more specialised support and attend one of eight additional support classes in different primary schools across the region.

Although there are no children waiting for a space, a few have to travel to access the support they need.

Consultation events on the plans for new classes took place earlier in the year. Parents and children at Dalgety Bay were all in favour of the proposals, while a small number of parents at Strathallan expressed some concerns around the impact on the school roll, resources and transport arrangements.