Anger over changes to school holidays in Fife that 'don't give families enough warning'

Aude Boubaker-Calder

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Aude Boubaker-Calder is concerned about the late nature of these changes for next year’s Easter holidays, which parents and teachers were told of at the end of term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Boubaker-Calder said: “A number of parents and teachers have reacted with shock at these late changes for the next Easter Holidays - particularly as many of them have already booked holidays at that time.

“There is a reason the dates for these holidays are given in advance, and families and teachers are now effectively finding they could lose out on hundreds of pounds on holidays they have already booked.