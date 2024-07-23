Award winners from Kirkcaldy High School's senior prizegiving 2023/24
The school hosted its annual prize-giving ceremony before the summer break as a way to recognise and congratulate the students on all they have achieved over the last academic year.
Addressing those gathered, rector Chris McKay said: “It is an immense privilege to be Rector of this amazing school and community and I am incredibly proud of all our young people.
"Although academic success is an important part of school life, there is always so much more to a school and the achievements of our learners.”
He said he hoped those gathered would get “a real sense of the richness of experiences and achievements our school offers” and he thanked staff and the wider community for helping ensure the experiences take place.
He told the students he was “in awe of their talent and fortitude” and added: “I wish all of our award winners here tonight, and all our young people, continued success in life. In the words of our school motto, Usque Conabor – try your utmost!”
The prizewinners:
S1: Lyle Ray – Boy In The Train. S2: Eilidh Cameron – The Galloway Award for Drive and Enthusiasm in Music; Anna Drummond 2CZ S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Ava Marshall – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Holly Ross – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Freya Stean – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up. S3: Abigail Akhtar- Dobson – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Robert Bell – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Melisa Brewster – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up and The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Charlie Cattle – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and the Paige Dougall Memorial Award for Musical Theatre; Skye Cunningham – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Derryn Davies – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Rory Drummond – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Aydin Eskar – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Madison Fraser – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Harry Galloway – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Hannah Gibbons – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Adam Gillespie – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Olivia Greig – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Lucy Grieve – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Connor Halliday – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Angel Hodgson – KHS 2nd Pals Battalion WW1 Battlefields Award; Euan Hutt – Lest We Forget Remembrance Award; Millie Johnston – The Audrey Diamond Award for Perseverance; Cameron Kennedy – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Holly Lawson – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Zoe Logie – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Isabella Lynch – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Lexi McMillan – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Jamie Nicolson – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery and The Flt. Lt. Mike Withey Bravery Award; Evie Robertson – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Amie Scott – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery; Alyssa Stewart – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Reece Wallace – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Lucy Whitehill – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Zach Willis – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Ben Young – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Sam Young – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work. S4: Mirren Allan – FOKHS Derek Herning Linguistic Prize; Casey Christie – The Hopper Award for Female Excellence in Computing; Thaila Cook – The Paige Dougall Memorial Award for Musical Theatre, Greens of Kirkcaldy Award for Higher Humanities - French; Emily Donaldson 4OZ Fife Educational Trust Award for Resilience; Teddy Duckett – The Turing Award for Academic Excellence in Computing; Emily Dunlop – Waterstones Award for RMPS; Aaron Lowndes – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery and The Flt. Lt. Mike Withey Bravery Award; Emily McCombie – Greens Retail Award for Higher Education; Shannon McLaren – The Ken Stewart Award for Excelling in Sciences; Poppy Morrison – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery; Khloe Smith – Greens of Dunnikier Award for Practical Cookery; Emma Whitehill – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award. S5: Isobel Akhtar-Dobson – Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Design & Manufacture; Cody Bowie – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Blair Bowie – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Liam Bridgeford – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Abbie Christie – The Entrepreneur.Me Positive Attitude Award; Brandyn Coventry – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Lewis Davidson – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Nathan Davie – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Humanities - Spanish; Peter Duncan – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Deacon Eskar – Footballer of the Year in memory of Ethan and Connor and KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners and Head Boy; Jamie Findlay – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Adam James Fraser – Anne Middleton Memorial Award for Business Education; Nathan Giff – The Allan Prize for School Service; Daniel Hunter – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Business Management; Callum Kelly – Greens Retail Award for Higher Expressive Arts; Lucas Kerr – The Shannon Napier Memorial Award for Bakery; Ahad Khan – The Robertson Memorial Award for Physics, R Lindsays & Co Award for Higher Chemistry, R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Higher Engineering Science, R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Higher Computing, Mathematician of the Year - The Bod’s Trophy; Alex Krump – The Rotary Young Leadership Award; Kelsey Maxwell – Dr Guthrie Award for Higher Human Biology and The Dunnikier Park Golf Club Prize for Dedication to PE and Sport; Steven Pate – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Harris Piotrowicz – Bosch Rexroth Award for Engineer of the Year/Arkwright Scholar, Bill Ritchie Award for Higher Physics, Dunnikier Park Golf Club Award for Higher, Physical Education, R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Higher Mathematics; Eve Robertson – Dr McKillop Prize for Achievement in Classics; Craig Sinclair – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Rosie Smart – The Greens Retail Award for Higher Expressive Arts - Drama, Binnie Prize Award for Higher Music; Amy Snaith – Waterstones Award for Higher English, Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Modern Studies; Jay Snoddy – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Joe Somerville – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Calum Stewart – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Campbell Szmitz – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Spencer Tuckwell – Colin Moyes Award for Higher Graphic Communication; Lily Turner – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Admin & IT; Katelyn Wotherspoon – Head Girl. S6: Harriet Anderson – Waterstones Award for Higher History; Isha Aslam – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Humanities - Classical Studies, Waterstones Award for Advanced Higher English, Waterstones Award for English; James Boyes – The Young Volunteer Award; Chauntelle Brady – Greens Retail Award for Higher Sociology; Olivia Cowan – SRUC Award for Higher Geography and MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention); Hayden Dewar – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Cailin Drummond – Johnathon Clark/Dunne Memorial Prize for Technology; Kerriss Elder – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Humanities RMPS and Greens Retail Award for Advanced Higher Modern Studies; Isla Frew – Waterstones Award for Advanced Higher Art; Jennifer Gordon – Adamson Drinks Award for Advanced Higher Chemistry; Courtney Hodge – Oswald House Award; Kaitlin Hunter – Community Trade Hub Award for Advanced Higher Mathematics and Adamsons Drinks Award for Advanced Higher Business Management; Kamaljit Kaur – Quality Precision Electronics Award for Career Ready Students of the Year; Natalie Laing – Dr Guthrie Award for Advanced Higher Biology; Tayla Lazmirski – Gregor Smith Memorial Prize for Sports Leadership; Hannah Macdonald – Quality Precision Electronics Award for Services to Mental Health and The Byron Hairdressing Award for Exceptional Creativity; Kelsey McAndrew – R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Advanced Higher Graphic Communication; Aaron Melville – Contribution to Class Award and the Adam Smith House Award; Jake Nicholson – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Vince Nisbet – Quality Precision Electronics Award for Services to Mental Health and MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention); Liam Ritchie – Adamson Drinks Award for Advanced Higher Admin and MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention); Jamie Ross – Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Applications of Mathematics; Anna Stevenson – Carlyle House Award; Lewis Stokoe – Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Politics.
