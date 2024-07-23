The hard work and achievements of pupils at Kirkcaldy High School were recognised at the end of term.

S1: Lyle Ray – Boy In The Train. S2: Eilidh Cameron – The Galloway Award for Drive and Enthusiasm in Music; Anna Drummond 2CZ S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Ava Marshall – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Holly Ross – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Freya Stean – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up. S3: Abigail Akhtar- Dobson – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Robert Bell – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Melisa Brewster – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up and The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Charlie Cattle – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and the Paige Dougall Memorial Award for Musical Theatre; Skye Cunningham – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Derryn Davies – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Rory Drummond – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Aydin Eskar – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Madison Fraser – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Harry Galloway – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Hannah Gibbons – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Adam Gillespie – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Olivia Greig – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Lucy Grieve – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Connor Halliday – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Angel Hodgson – KHS 2nd Pals Battalion WW1 Battlefields Award; Euan Hutt – Lest We Forget Remembrance Award; Millie Johnston – The Audrey Diamond Award for Perseverance; Cameron Kennedy – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Holly Lawson – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Zoe Logie – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Isabella Lynch – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Lexi McMillan – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Jamie Nicolson – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery and The Flt. Lt. Mike Withey Bravery Award; Evie Robertson – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Amie Scott – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery; Alyssa Stewart – S3 Fife Netball League and S3 Fife Tournament Runners Up; Reece Wallace – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Lucy Whitehill – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Zach Willis – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Ben Young – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work; Sam Young – The Gordon Aikman Cup for Charity Work. S4: Mirren Allan – FOKHS Derek Herning Linguistic Prize; Casey Christie – The Hopper Award for Female Excellence in Computing; Thaila Cook – The Paige Dougall Memorial Award for Musical Theatre, Greens of Kirkcaldy Award for Higher Humanities - French; Emily Donaldson 4OZ Fife Educational Trust Award for Resilience; Teddy Duckett – The Turing Award for Academic Excellence in Computing; Emily Dunlop – Waterstones Award for RMPS; Aaron Lowndes – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery and The Flt. Lt. Mike Withey Bravery Award; Emily McCombie – Greens Retail Award for Higher Education; Shannon McLaren – The Ken Stewart Award for Excelling in Sciences; Poppy Morrison – Excelsior Trust - Voyage of Discovery; Khloe Smith – Greens of Dunnikier Award for Practical Cookery; Emma Whitehill – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award. S5: Isobel Akhtar-Dobson – Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Design & Manufacture; Cody Bowie – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Blair Bowie – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Liam Bridgeford – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Abbie Christie – The Entrepreneur.Me Positive Attitude Award; Brandyn Coventry – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Lewis Davidson – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Nathan Davie – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Humanities - Spanish; Peter Duncan – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Deacon Eskar – Footballer of the Year in memory of Ethan and Connor and KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners and Head Boy; Jamie Findlay – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Adam James Fraser – Anne Middleton Memorial Award for Business Education; Nathan Giff – The Allan Prize for School Service; Daniel Hunter – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Business Management; Callum Kelly – Greens Retail Award for Higher Expressive Arts; Lucas Kerr – The Shannon Napier Memorial Award for Bakery; Ahad Khan – The Robertson Memorial Award for Physics, R Lindsays & Co Award for Higher Chemistry, R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Higher Engineering Science, R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Higher Computing, Mathematician of the Year - The Bod’s Trophy; Alex Krump – The Rotary Young Leadership Award; Kelsey Maxwell – Dr Guthrie Award for Higher Human Biology and The Dunnikier Park Golf Club Prize for Dedication to PE and Sport; Steven Pate – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Harris Piotrowicz – Bosch Rexroth Award for Engineer of the Year/Arkwright Scholar, Bill Ritchie Award for Higher Physics, Dunnikier Park Golf Club Award for Higher, Physical Education, R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Higher Mathematics; Eve Robertson – Dr McKillop Prize for Achievement in Classics; Craig Sinclair – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Rosie Smart – The Greens Retail Award for Higher Expressive Arts - Drama, Binnie Prize Award for Higher Music; Amy Snaith – Waterstones Award for Higher English, Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Modern Studies; Jay Snoddy – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Joe Somerville – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Calum Stewart – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Campbell Szmitz – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Spencer Tuckwell – Colin Moyes Award for Higher Graphic Communication; Lily Turner – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Admin & IT; Katelyn Wotherspoon – Head Girl. S6: Harriet Anderson – Waterstones Award for Higher History; Isha Aslam – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Humanities - Classical Studies, Waterstones Award for Advanced Higher English, Waterstones Award for English; James Boyes – The Young Volunteer Award; Chauntelle Brady – Greens Retail Award for Higher Sociology; Olivia Cowan – SRUC Award for Higher Geography and MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention); Hayden Dewar – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Cailin Drummond – Johnathon Clark/Dunne Memorial Prize for Technology; Kerriss Elder – Adamson Drinks Award for Higher Humanities RMPS and Greens Retail Award for Advanced Higher Modern Studies; Isla Frew – Waterstones Award for Advanced Higher Art; Jennifer Gordon – Adamson Drinks Award for Advanced Higher Chemistry; Courtney Hodge – Oswald House Award; Kaitlin Hunter – Community Trade Hub Award for Advanced Higher Mathematics and Adamsons Drinks Award for Advanced Higher Business Management; Kamaljit Kaur – Quality Precision Electronics Award for Career Ready Students of the Year; Natalie Laing – Dr Guthrie Award for Advanced Higher Biology; Tayla Lazmirski – Gregor Smith Memorial Prize for Sports Leadership; Hannah Macdonald – Quality Precision Electronics Award for Services to Mental Health and The Byron Hairdressing Award for Exceptional Creativity; Kelsey McAndrew – R Lindsays & Co Ltd Award for Advanced Higher Graphic Communication; Aaron Melville – Contribution to Class Award and the Adam Smith House Award; Jake Nicholson – KHS Football, Fife Cup and League Winners; Vince Nisbet – Quality Precision Electronics Award for Services to Mental Health and MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention); Liam Ritchie – Adamson Drinks Award for Advanced Higher Admin and MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention); Jamie Ross – Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Applications of Mathematics; Anna Stevenson – Carlyle House Award; Lewis Stokoe – Community Trade Hub Award for Higher Politics.