Award winners from Kirkcaldy High School's senior prizegiving 2024/25

This year's prize winners from Kirkcaldy High School. (Pic: contributed)

The dedication, commitment and hard work of pupils at Kirkcaldy High has been recognised as the school year comes to an end.

The school has celebrated students’ achievements with events over the last few weeks including senior school prize giving ceremony.

The event was attended by pupils, staff, friends, family, and invited guests who all came together to celebrate the achievements both academic and extra curricular.

The Prize Winners

Effective Contributors: The Lesley Hardie Award for Personal Empowerment – Nathan Giff; Jane McGregor Prize for Contribution to School Ethos – Jayne Preece; Gordon Aikman Cup for Contribution to the Community – Lilianna Orzel; Exceptional Attitude and Resilience Award – Megan Price; Young Volunteer of the Year – Cobai Thomson; The Lord Elder Memorial Award for Outstanding Leadership – Deacon Eskar; Contribution to Class of 2025 – Kasey-Leigh Marshall and Kayleigh Reid; Adam Smith House Award – Aiden Low; Carlyle House Award – Daniel Hunter; Oswald House Award – Caroline Montgomery; House Trophy – Oswald.

Confident individuals: Gregor Smith Memorial Prize for Sports Leadership – Arran McKinlay; Contribution to History, Ann Frank Ambassador – Zainab Ulhaq; David Proudfoot Memorial Prize for Digital Technologies – Adam Fraser; Our Girls Can Leaders – Eilidh Cameron and Ellie McCormack; Career Ready – Kayleigh Reid; Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award – Anna Drummond, Lucy Forrester, Kayla Lauder, Ava Marshall, Evie Meikle, Kamron Menellis, Priya Pabla, Holly Ross, Freya Stean, Keiara Wilkinson and Callum Kelly; Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award – Olivia Greig, Isabella Lynch, Zoe Logie, Lucy Whitehill, Skye Cunningham and Hannah Gibbons.

Responsible Citizens: The Flt. Lt. Mike Withey Bravery Award – Isobel Akhtar-Dobson; Footballer of the Year in memory of Ethan and Connor – Calum Stewart; Fife Educational Award for Resilience – Anita Olkhovska; Rights Respecting Schools Award – Noah Grieve; The Allan Prize for School Service – Nathan Giff; Audrey Diamond Award of Perseverance – Kenzi Crawford; Paige Dougall Memorial Award for Musical Theatre – Ceilidh Horner.

Successful Learners: Anne Middleton Memorial Award for Business Education – Daniel Hunter; Mathematician of the Year, The BOD’s Trophy – Arran Frew (S3); Waterstones Award for English – Jessica Husband; Waterstones Award for RMPS – Marc McHardy; Dr McKillop Prize for Achievement in Classics – Tiara Allan; The James McEwan Award for Outstanding Achievement in History – Matthew Graham; Johnathon Clark/Dunne Memorial Prize for Technology – Isobel Akhtar-Dobson; The Robertson Memorial Award for Physics – Callum Paterson; Bosch Rexroth Award for Engineer of the Year – Callum Paterson; Social Subjects Award for Passion and Commitment to the Subject – Alisha Ahmad; FOKHS Derek Herning Linguistic Prize – Olivia Dowie; Outstanding Achievement in N5 French – Vakaris Kelle; The Ken Stewart Award for Excelling in Sciences – Amy Snaith; The Hopper Award for Female Excellence in Computing – Danielle Renton (S3); The Turing Award for Academic Excellence in Computing – Euan Hutt (S4); Byron Hairdressing Award for Exceptional Creativity – Thaila Cook; Scotland’s Rural College Award for Environmental Coursework – Harry Michie; Shannon Napier Memorial Award for Creative Cakes – Caitlin Jarvie; Dunnikier Park Golf Club for Dedication to PE and Sport – Sophie Sinclair; The Galloway Award for Drive and Enthusiasm in Music – Jessica Greer; Vets for Pets Award for Practical Cookery – Claudia Antonik.

Sports Colours: Athletics – Marcas MacFarlane; Athletics, Fife Schools Long Jump Gold – Billy Braid; Athletics, Fife Schools 800m Gold – Sophie Sinclair; Athletics, Fife Schools 800m Gold – Michael Sharp; Figure Skating British Championships – Anna Drummond, Alix Meikle, Madison Fraser, Emily Morgan; Floorball, selected for Great Britain – Ben Young, Sam Young; Football, Scotland – Jessica Husband, Erin Husband; Football, Selected for Boys and Girls Clubs of Scotland – Michael Sharp; Ice Hockey Under 13 Elite British Select – Charlie Mclean; Karate Bronze Scottish Championships – Cameron Gunn; Motocross Under 15 Scottish Champion – Malachi Allan; Swimming Scottish Champion – Alex Holmes.

Higher Awards: Human Biology – Mirren Allan; Spanish – Mirren Allan; Computing – Talha Anjum; Music – Briana Ayanouvi; Business Management – Megan Bailey; Graphic Communication – Violet Campbell; Art – Casey Christie; Classical Studies – Casey Christie; French – Casey Christie; Drama – Carly Coombes; Engineering Science – James Gray; English – Erin Husband; Human Biology – Erin Husband; Modern Studies – Erin Husband; Physical Education – Erin Husband; RMPS – Mirren Kerr; Geography – Max Laing; Design and Manufacture – Emily McCombie; Sociology – Shannon McLaren; Photography – Arwen McMahon; Fashion and Textiles – Lilianna Orzel; Politics – Leno Panetta; Applications of Mathematics – Callum Paterson; Mathematics – Callum Paterson; Physics – Callum Paterson; Chemistry – Harris Piotrowicz Admin and IT – Eve Robertson; History – Kacper Rynkiewicz.

Advanced Higher Awards: Physics – Isobel Akhtar-Dobson; Spanish – Nathan Davie; Chemistry – Sasha Fong; Admin – Adam Fraser; Modern Studies – Carly Johnson; Art – Callum Kelly; Biology – Caroline Montgomery; Mathematics – Harris Piotrowicz; English – Amy Snaith; Graphic Communication – Spencer Tuckwell; Business Management – Lily Turner.