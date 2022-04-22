Awards celebrate outstanding teaching at the University of St Andrews

In two separate awards – University Teaching Awards nominated by Heads of Schools and Students’ Association Teaching Awards nominated by students – outstanding teachers were acknowledged for their dedication in supporting students through their studies.

Winners from 2020 and 2021, when ceremonies could not be held due to the pandemic, were also invited to attend the event. The awards, which took place on Tuesday, were presented by Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sally Mapstone.

The winners of the University awards, peer-nominated and peer-judged by academics, were Dr Alice König, School of Classics; Dr Milinda Banerjee, School of History; Dr Antonia Wilmot-Smith, School of Mathematics and Statistics; Dr Bruce Sinclair, School of Physics and Astronomy; Dr Margaret Leighton, School of Economics and Finance; Dr Lori Davis, International Education Institute.

Winners from 2020, 2021 and 2022 with Principal Professor Sally Mapstone, centre front; Students’ Association Postgraduate Convenor Caroline McWilliams, front left; and Students’ Association Director of Education Leonie Malin, second from left. Assistant Vice-Principal Professor Frank Müller, Dean of Learning and Teaching, is behind the Principal, to the right, in grey jacket. (Photo: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk)

Vice-Principal Education (Proctor), Professor Clare Peddie, said: “The teaching awards are one of the high points of our year. It is always moving to hear about the great work of our academic staff described in the nominations; so many staff have been truly inspirational in what has been an extremely challenging time. We can all be immensely proud to be their colleagues, and to celebrate their achievements with them. I’m delighted for the winners and offer them my warmest congratulations.”

Students presented awards to individuals who have helped shape their learning: Outstanding Teacher (Arts/Divinity) – Professor Margaret Connolly, School of English; Outstanding Teacher (Science/Medicine) – Dr Antonia Wilmot-Smith, School of Mathematics and Statistics; Outstanding Commitment to Academic Inclusivity – Dr Eoin O’Donoghue, School of Classics; Outstanding Innovation in Teaching – Dr Adam Etinson, School of Philosophical, Anthropological and Film Studies.

Peer-nominated award winners from left, Dr Bruce Sinclair, Dr Milinda Banerjee, Dr Lori Davis, Dr Antonia Wilmot-Smith and Dr Alice König. Not pictured: Dr Margaret Leighton. ( Photo: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk)

Outstanding Dissertation, Thesis, or Project Supervisor – Dr Tristan Henderson, School of Computer Science; Outstanding Academic Mentorship – Dr Tom Smith, School of Modern Languages; Outstanding Commitment by a Member of Professional Service Staff – Elizabeth O’Keeffe, School of Divinity; Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant (Arts/Divinity) – Gabriela Manley, School of Philosophical, Anthropological and Film Studies; Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant (Science/Medicine) – Gyasiwa Arhin, School of Psychology and Neuroscience

Students’ Association Director of Education Leonie Malin said: “The Students’ Association Teaching Awards aim to recognise and reward excellent teaching and dedication to improving students’ learning experiences at St Andrews. All of the nominations we received were exemplary, and we should be proud of the incredible work and teaching being carried out at the University.

“I am so happy we can acknowledge and appreciate their individual efforts to provide innovative, accessible and supportive educational experiences to every student at this institution.”