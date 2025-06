Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Balmullo Primary School have been successful in the Tesco Stronger Starts project voting.

We have been successful with our Tesco Stronger Starts application and are incredibly grateful to the project for awarding Balmullo Primary School £1000.

The parent council plan to put this towards the cost of new outdoor play equipment planned for the school playground as well as options of painting new designs on the playground for all the children to enjoy.