Beach clean spruces up St Andrews West Sands

Musicians Huey Lewis and Tico Torres with chief litter pickers Daphne Billouri-Grant at the West Beach ahead of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course.

The date was picked to coincide with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which has been hosted at three sites – The Old Course St Andrews, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Carnoustie Golf Links.Volunteers gathered at St Andrews Beach Wheelchairs at 2pm and split into groups heading in opposite directions along the beach; spending about an hour and a half combing the beach for litter and debris.

The volunteers noted that the majority of items collected were bottle caps, straws, drinks cans and cigarette butts.

The beach clean, which was supported by the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation is only one of a series of collaborations taking place over the tournament. St Andrews Environmental Network is delighted with the continued support it receives form the Foundation which shares the goal of a sustainable St Andrews.

Jane Kell, General Manager of St Andrews Environmental Network commented: “A sustainable St Andrews is our core objective, and it is an honour to work alongside the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation on our journey towards this objective. The Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation was one the first organisation to sign the Sustainable St Andrews Pledge and with us all working together, our shared goal becomes achievable.”

St Andrews Environmental Network is looking for members, which is open to anyone over the age of 18 living in St Andrews. They'd love for you to join them!

The organisation are involved in a number of local projects, including: Clean & Green, a project based in St Andrews which was set up by BID St Andrews.

The need for this project was identified by the businesses in the BID area and is being delivered by St Andrews Environmental Network by a team of 3 full time staff members.

The Community Garden Project. This is a partnership project with St Andrews Preservation Trust. The garden is located adjacent to St Andrew's Preservation Trust Garden which the group took over in April 2021.