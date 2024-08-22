Buckhaven company's anniversary celebrations raise over £1300 for Fife charity
The team at Domestic Supplies in the town’s Sandwell Street, held a fundraising event at the end of July as part of their anniversary celebrations.
The day offered visitors the chance to enjoy live music, games for the kids, raffles, tombola and pizza, while helping raise funds for the charity Autism Rocks Fife.
A spokesperson for Domestic Supplies, which offers domestic appliances, beds and bedroom furniture, said: “The day was a massive success and we raised over £1300 for Autism Rocks Fife through raffles and tombola sales.
"We had a pizza truck giving free pizza to all guests from the fun day. We had live music entertainment and a special guest appearance from Pikachu for the kids from local company Fife Poke Events who kindly donated the fee to the charity.
"We had free toys and games for the kids and a great day was had by everyone.
"For a small local family business to survive 25 years and being able to celebrate this by raising money for a local charity was quite an achievement.
"We are grateful for all the support we have had over the years and would like to thank our customers for making this happen.”
