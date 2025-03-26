Campaigners fight to save SRUC's animal care unit at Elmwood amid fears for campus' future

Campaigners travelled to SRUC's Barony campus in Dumfries last week to confront principal Wayne Powell. (Pic: contributed)

Staff and students from SRUC’s Elmwood campus are continuing their fight to save the college’s animal care unit.

Last week they made a 200 mile round trip to the college’s Barony campus in Dumfries to protest the proposed closure of the unit and to confront the SRUC Principal, Wayne Powell.

And they will continue their campaign this weekend with a further protest planned at the Cupar-based campus.

They will gather with placards and banners at the gates in Carslogie Road at noon on Saturday – and they are calling for members of the public to join them.

SRUC announced late last month that it planned to close the animal care unit and cease the course at Elmwood at the end of this academic year. The move comes after previous proposals to close the unit were withdrawn last year.

A consultation on the latest plans closed on Monday and a final decision is expected in April.

Catherine Stewart, Co-President of the SRUC Students’ Association, said: “The announcement in February that SRUC plan to close the animal care unit at Elmwood at the end of the academic year was a huge blow to staff and students across the campus. We thought after the plan was dropped last year that SRUC would work to secure the unit’s future. Now we are having to fight once again to stop this important course from being cut.

“The animal care unit is the heart of Elmwood and without it there is a real chance that SRUC decide to close the whole site. That would be a devastating loss to the students it serves, as well as staff and the wider community.

“We are urging SRUC to think again and save the animal care unit at Elmwood.”

College bosses say the unit is no longer financially sustainable and cuts are needed to ensure Elmwood’s long-term future.

However, North East Fife MSP fears that the “inevitable consequence” of closing the unit would be the closure of Elmwood entirely as the animal care course accounts for approximately half the student roll at the site.

He has written to Linda Hanna, chair of SRUC’s board calling for the current closure plans to be dropped, and proposing an alternative site in the Cupar area.

Mr Rennie said: “Animal care accounts for almost half of all student numbers and if remaining numbers fall to just over 100 I do not believe a presence in Cupar will be sustainable.

"To thrive the campus needs a critical mass of students to justify local leadership and facilities support which will not be possible with such small numbers.

"The Elmwood campus has declined as a result of a lack of commitment from SRUC’s leadership. A lack of investment has seen the loss of the farm and student accommodation, the attempted sale of the golf course, the partial closure of the building and now the proposed closure of the whole building.

"I have worked in good faith with the principal for several years during which he made repeated commitments to me that SRUC would remain in Cupar. It is therefore bitterly disappointing that the campus is on the verge of closure.

"Last year when a commitment was given that the animal care unit would remain there was no indication that it would close the following year.

"In fact, there was discussion about the use of temporary accommodation, alternative sites and a commitment to the retention of animals onsite. Staff and students now feel misled.

"I am seeking a meeting with the chair of SRUC’s board to discuss an alternative site for the animal care course near Cupar. This would maintain the provision in North East Fife and prevent hundreds of young people losing this important and popular course.”

A spokesperson for SRUC said: “We have been consulting with a number of colleagues at Elmwood on a proposal only to close the main building, and to deliver all other current courses, with the sole exception of Animal Care, from Elmwood House, our Horticulture buildings at the campus and through remote and partnership learning.

"As Mr Rennie correctly states, SRUC is committed to retaining a presence in Cupar – this situation has not changed and our proposals have been made to ensure a sustainable campus model that is fit for purpose. SRUC’s physical presence in Fife through Elmwood campus remains an important part of our place-based strategy.”