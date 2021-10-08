Career boost for Fife students after being awarded Shell UK scholarship
Four Fife College engineering students have been given a boost to their career prospects after they were awarded scholarships by Shell UK.
HNC Mechanical Engineering students, Norman Edwards and Reuben Beaton, and HNC Electrical Engineering students, Kevin Blyth and Marcin Piechoki, have received £1,000 each.
Awarded through the Adam Smith Scholarships programme, the scholarship recognises academic ability as well as commitment to studies with the aim of progressing in the oil and gas industry.
The awards can be used by students to purchase equipment and materials, and to progress onto another course or into employment within the sector.
Norman Edwards, from Kirkcaldy, said: “This will be a massive help as it will allow me to buy a new laptop as my current one needs replaced.”
Reuben Beaton, from Cupar, said: “It will allow me to buy a printer for university as well as help hugely towards the costs of living away from home next year.”