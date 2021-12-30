Career success for Scots project manager with help from Fife College business school

Natalie, who is business & community growth project manager at Clyde Gateway, completed a CMI (Chartered Manager Institute) Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership at the College before going on to be awarded Chartered Manager Status.

Now also a Fellow of the CMI, Natalie believes her time at Fife College, the only college in Scotland that is now a devolved CMI Chartered Manager Assessment Centre, has had a big impact on her work life.

Natalie said: “The course helped me recognise my own strategic impact in terms of tackling the immediate challenges in my role, but also helped me look at and address change for the longer term in my organisation.

In her role at Clyde Gateway URC, an urban regeneration company which aims to drive inward investment and improvement for people and communities across the east end of Glasgow and South Lanarkshire, Natalie has gained experience in several areas, but the course at Fife College offered a unique opportunity to reflect and take stock.

John Phillips, academic and quality manager for Business, Management and Professional Programmes at Fife College, said: “Designed for managers who are inspired to translate organisational strategy into effective operational performance, the CMI Diploma course is a great option for those looking develop their skills at a strategic level.

“We are delighted to see the positive impact the course has had on Natalie’s career already. Her CMI accreditation is certainly well deserved, and we wish her every success in her future career.”

