Caring, nurturing environment of small rural Fife school recognised by inspectors

A Fife school where pupils were found to enjoy learning and proud of their school, while staff work to provide a caring, nurturing environment, has been praised by inspectors.

The results of a recent inspection at Largoward Primary School have been published by HM Inspectorate of Education.

Among the school’s strengths, highlighted by the team of inspectors was that the children are “friendly, enjoy learning and are proud of their school”. They found that pupils worked well together, supported one another and demonstrated the school’s values well.

The headteacher and staff team were said to work together effectively to provide a caring, nurturing environment for children to learn and they ensure the rights of the child are embedded within the life of the school.

The report added: “As a result, children know they are cared for and that all staff work to help them achieve their best.”

The use of digital technology effectively to support and extend children’s learning was also highlighted, with pupils from across the school using a range of tools and platforms confidently to enhance their learning and develop their digital skills.

Inspectors also found that staff have “developed a positive and purposeful climate for learning” and that “children are supported well to make good progress over time in literacy and numeracy from their prior levels of attainment”.

The report identified some areas for improvement at the school following November’s visit.

Inspectors said staff should continue to develop consistently high-quality approaches to learning and teaching, including ensuring all learning activities are planned at the right level of difficulty. Staff are also encouraged to support children to identify and discuss the skills they are developing through learning experiences and across their achievements.

Inspectors said they were “confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve” so no more visits will be made in connection with this inspection.

Responding to the recently published report, Donna Bain, headteacher at Largoward Primary, said: “Largoward is a small, rural primary school that is at the heart of the community. It was gratifying to see that the inspection team recognised that our pupils are proud of their school and that the Largoward team have worked together to create a positive and purposeful environment for learning.

"We are also delighted that the inspection team recognised our work to embed the use of digital technology to support and enhance learning.

"It is reassuring that the areas for improvement noted by the inspection team are areas which our self-evaluation processes had already identified.”

Chris Law, Parent Council chairperson for the school, added: “It’s great to see the inspection has recognised the hard work and dedication from the staff that creates a lovely and unique learning environment for the pupils at Largoward Primary School. We are very proud of our small rural school and look forward to what we can achieve in the future.”