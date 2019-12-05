Celebrating Kirkcaldy school’s diamond anniversary

We are putting together a feature article for the Fife Free Press on St Andrew’s RC High which celebrates a special milestone this month.

And we need your help.

The Kirkcaldy secondary school is 60 years old and we are looking for readers to share their memories and their old photographs of the school throughout the years.

St Andrew’s RC High was first opened for pupils on Monday, October 26, 1959. On St Andrew’s Day, November 30, 1959 the school was blessed and dedicated by Archbishop Gordon Joseph Gray, Archbishop of St Andrew’s and Edinburgh, who also officially opened the school on December 14, 1959.

We want to hear about your memories of St Andrews throughout the past six decades and we are also looking for any old photographs of former pupils, school events and achievements over the last 60 years.

Please send your old photos to: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk or by messenger through the Fife Free Press Facebook page.