Championing excellence: Busy Bees Dunfermline nurseries celebrate early years qualifications

Eleven early years practitioners from Busy Bees Dunfermline nurseries are celebrating a major milestone after successfully completing their early years qualifications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 4th October, despite the disruption caused by Storm Amy, the nursery team swapped their uniforms for graduation gowns to celebrate achieving their Social Services (Children and Young People) SVQ 3 (SCQF Level 7) and SVQ 4 (SCQF Level 9) qualifications.

Organised by Busy Bees, the UK’s leading childcare provider and its qualification provider, Busy Bees Education and Training, the annual ceremony brings together nursery teams, senior leaders and loved ones to recognise the hard work and dedication of those shaping the future of early years education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was held at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms where Busy Bees has held its graduation ceremonies since its inception in 2022. Graduating this year were educators from Busy Bees Castleview and Busy Bees Dunfermline Halbeath.

Future educators honoured for their commitment to early years sector at prestigious graduation ceremony

Fiona Mackenzie, Area Director at Busy Bees, said: “I am so proud of my teams and everything they have accomplished over the last year. They’ve consistently shown enthusiasm and resilience and it is an honour to see them recognised and celebrated alongside their colleagues and families. Congratulations to them all!”

Yvonne Smillie, Managing Director of Busy Bees Scotland, added: “The success of our graduates not only strengthens the talent in the early years sector but also ensures that children across Dunfermline continue to receive the highest quality of care and education.

“We are beyond proud of our graduates, many of whom have overcome huge obstacles to be where they are today. Their commitment and dedication have been nothing short of inspiring, and we can’t wait to see them thrive in their careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event celebrated 47 learners from across 21 Busy Bees nurseries across Scotland, including 36 who achieved their SCQF Level 7 in Social Services (children and young people) and 11 achieved their SCQF Level 9, many of whom have progressed through various roles within the nurseries to take on leadership positions, including becoming Centre Directors.

Future educators honoured for their commitment to early years sector at prestigious graduation ceremony

Busy Bees is currently recruiting across Scotland for qualified educators and has openings for school and college leavers through its apprenticeship scheme who want to join and learn on the job. To find out more about opportunities at Busy Bees in Scotland, please visit www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/working-at-busy-bees