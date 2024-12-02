Christmas gift drive in Glenrothes
Looking for a way to spread some festive cheer? Join us for the Warout Primary School Christmas Gift Drive!
Date: Thursday, December 5
Time: 3:30 PM
Location: Warout Primary School
Give a little this holiday season! How it works:
- Donate to the drive,
- Five gifts maximum per person,
- Children should be with a responsible adult,
- Bring your own bag.
Every contribution helps bring joy to our community during this special time of year.
We will also have a silent auction as well as some stalls to enjoy.
Cash donations will go towards Cash For Kids this Christmas.
Enjoy tea and coffee while connecting with neighbors and spreading festive cheer!
Let’s come together to make this season brighter for everyone. We look forward to seeing you there!