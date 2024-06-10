Class of 2024 set to celebrate academic achievements during University of St Andrews' graduation week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 2500 students from across the world are gathering at the University of St Andrews this week for the Class of 2024’s summer graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from 97 different countries will receive their academic awards in the Younger Hall with ceremonies running from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14.

The summer graduations will see ten distinguished individuals honoured for their contributions to medicine and global healthcare, science, sustainable development, poetry and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those being honoured by the University of St Andrews this week are Air Vice-Marshal Ross Paterson – University Medal; Professor Véronique Tadjo – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Joy Harjo – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); The Rt Hon Helen Clark – Doctor of Laws (LLD); Sherry Coutu – Doctor of Laws (LLD); Professor Dame Muffy Calder – Doctor of Science (DSc); Armando Iannucci – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Alison Bechdel – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Professor Sir Michael Marmot – Doctor of Medicine (MD); Professor Stuart K Monro – Doctor of Science (DSc).