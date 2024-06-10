Class of 2024 set to celebrate academic achievements during University of St Andrews' graduation week
Graduates from 97 different countries will receive their academic awards in the Younger Hall with ceremonies running from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14.
The summer graduations will see ten distinguished individuals honoured for their contributions to medicine and global healthcare, science, sustainable development, poetry and music.
Those being honoured by the University of St Andrews this week are Air Vice-Marshal Ross Paterson – University Medal; Professor Véronique Tadjo – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Joy Harjo – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); The Rt Hon Helen Clark – Doctor of Laws (LLD); Sherry Coutu – Doctor of Laws (LLD); Professor Dame Muffy Calder – Doctor of Science (DSc); Armando Iannucci – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Alison Bechdel – Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Professor Sir Michael Marmot – Doctor of Medicine (MD); Professor Stuart K Monro – Doctor of Science (DSc).
For more information on the graduation ceremonies visit https://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/graduation/
