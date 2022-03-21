Fife Council is looking to completely refurbish the boys’ toilets at East Wemyss Primary School but, as it is a historic C-listed structure, special listed building consent is required before anything can be done.

The building opened in 1906, initially as a primary and secondary school, and is now a focal point in the village as it accommodates both East Wemyss Primary and an incorporated nursery. All listed buildings have protected status with limits on alterations depending on their status.

If approval is granted over the coming weeks, it is hoped the refurbishment can be carried out over the summer holidays to minimise disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed: East Wemyss Primary School

A spokesperson for Fife Council explained the background behind the proposals.

“As part of an ongoing Fife Council initiative to improve both the physical condition, and where necessary, provide additional sanitary facilities within existing pupil toilets of the school estate, the boys’ toilets at East Wemyss Primary School have been identified as ones that require refurbishment to bring up to modern standards,” the spokesperson added.

“The proposed works will entail the complete stripping out of all sanitaryware, floor finishes, mechanical and electrical services and replacing these with new contemporary fittings compliant with today’s statutory regulations including providing mechanical extract fans for ventilation.”

As well as the refurbishment of the toilets, the work will involve the creation of a new cupboard space, while an external door is to be removed and a new opening built up.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.